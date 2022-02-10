United Way, Aera Energy join forces for latest Born Learning Trail

United Way staff, Lamont students and Aera Energy employees all joined in the effort Thursday to promote early childhood literacy at Weedpatch Park.
The largely volunteer effort was in place to create Kern County’s 10th Born Learning Trail, which is a 10-station circuit course that features learning activities in English and Spanish designed for parents and caregivers to share with children ages 5 and under.
About two dozen children from Sunset Middle School helped provide the trail’s education decor, which is in line with one of United Way of Kern County’s primary goals, supporting education in the community. The students worked carefully matching the stencils on the ground and then filling them in with colorful informational messages meant to engage preschool-age students.
Their work will be celebrated at a wider community event 10 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting at the park, according to Gabriel Adame, marketing manager for the United Way of Kern County.
“It’s a way to get families out with their kids, spend quality time with them, go on a walk — but also to have that education piece as well while going to the park,” Adame said.
“And one of our pillars is education, so it’s huge to be able to partner with different partners here in Kern Country to be able to provide these Born Learning Trails for our children.”
The California Air Resource Board and California Climate Investments provided 10 shade trees that were planted Thursday, and Aera Energy provided a number of volunteers, in addition to help with planning and paying for the supplies that made Thursday’s educational art possible.
“Aera believes in the power of these trails to make a quick trip to the park fun and a chance for families to learn and grow together," according to a statement from Aera information manager Jorge Haiek, who’s part of the Aera planning committee for the trail. "Aera is happy to have a role in making this happen for local families in the Lamont community — as Kern County is home for many of our employees and their families, too."