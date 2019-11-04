The Patriots of Kern and the Golden Empire Detachments of the Marine Corps League will put on a celebration for the United States Marine Corps 244th birthday on Friday, according to a news release.
The celebration will take place at 10 a.m. at the Kern County Veterans Service Department located at 1120 Golden State Ave., according to the release.
The public is invited to the celebration that will be held in the parking lot of the Veterans Service Department. There will be a traditional cake cutting ceremony done by General John Lejeune, and the current Commandant, General David Berger, according to the release.
Traditionally, the first slice of cake is served to the oldest Marine present and the second slice of cake is served to the youngest Marine present, according to the release.
