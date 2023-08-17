Many customers munching on Raising Cane’s famous chicken Thursday didn’t know the massive chain was donating profits to Lahaina.
But when informed by a reporter, all patrons’ eyes widened and celebrated a fact: A simple lunch helped fellow Americans thousands of miles away in Hawaii rebuild their lives forever changed by a devastating wildfire.
“I’ll let my husband know,” said Linda Guevara, 37, at Raising Cane’s Coffee Road location. “I’ll bring him … dinner.”
Lahaina’s fire, which destroyed the entire town and displaced thousands, left an indelible impression on Bakersfield. Local businesses collectively raised tens of thousands of dollars in hopes of helping people who are suffering.
A trio of friends traveling from the Bay Area to San Diego who stopped briefly at Raising Cane’s Stockdale Highway store agreed it was noteworthy a city like Bakersfield joined together to raise money — just like Los Angeles and San Francisco did.
“I see the solidarity — people in all areas stepping in,” said Rodrigo Urquides, 23.
Raising Cane’s said $125,000 and 15% of Wednesday’s proceeds would go to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Lahaina.
On Wednesday, local business Maui Pho, selling Asian fusion, raised more than $28,000 to give to local organizations helping to rebuild the town, said Shireana Tavendale, the manager for Maui Pho whose parents own the restaurant.
Tavendale recalled that a Bakersfield resident with family living in Maui worked 12 hours at their restaurant Wednesday to help them manage the crowds. They stopped taking orders at one point because their small staff couldn’t keep up, she added.
“We are literally blown away by everyone who came out,” Tavendale said, while adding it was noteworthy for Bakersfield to mobilize to help in such a short time.
Tiki-Ko co-owner Roy Scarazzo wrote in a text the downtown bar donated $1,125 to a Maui food bank and the same amount to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.
Maui Pho and Tiki-Ko are selling stickers for those still interested in helping out. Tavendale noted residents can buy stickers and T-shirts, proceeds of which will still be donated. She doesn’t know people in Maui, but she feels for the community, she added.
Tavendale hopes their success will inspire other businesses to raise funds.
“If everybody started doing that, can you imagine the amount we can do for Maui?” Tavendale asked. “That would be amazing.”
Just unite for Maui — that’s what we need to do, she added.
