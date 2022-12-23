Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog

A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield.
Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Fog prompted mixed reactions from Bakersfield residents, and some pleaded with drivers to exercise caution by putting distance between cars and turning on fog lights.
“To me, it puts a mysterious vibe to the city, almost like the moors in “Wuthering Heights” or “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Kevin J. Jenson said in a Facebook post Friday. “I just wish people would drive with their lights on so I could see them better.”
Conditions for this week’s fog came together in November, said Modesto Vasquez, a weather forecaster with the National Weather Service. Two-thirds of an inch of rainfall fell last month — a stark increase from precipitation totals in November 2020 and 2021.
Water soaked into soil and then cool winter temperatures allowed condensation to develop into tule fog, Vasquez said.
Unhealthy air quality coincided with Bakersfield’s fog. The NWS station in Hanford began issuing dense fog advisory warnings Dec. 15 for the Bakersfield region. Small-particulate pollution around that date began trickling into the level-four category, which warns against prolonged or vigorous activities, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
Particulate matter hovered between levels three and five this week, and sometimes surpassed level five, the highest category. That designation advises people to avoid the outdoors.
Pollution acts as “condensation nuclei” attracting water droplets and worsening fog, explained Jamie Holt, chief communications officer for the air district. Organic gases combine with other gases and particulates in the air to form greater particulate pollution concentrations, which she said worsens air quality.
The foggy conditions lasted throughout this week because of a temperature difference between lower and higher elevations, Vasquez added.
While mountains experienced warm and dry conditions, moisture in the valley has kept the warmth out, he added. That allows gloomy conditions to persist.
Fog is difficult to forecast. The NWS predicted rain by Tuesday, but it remains uncertain whether fog could roll in once more after the precipitation stops.
For some residents, this week’s conditions stirred memories from decades ago.
“In the ‘60s the fog was something we could count on,” Linda Dietzel said in a Facebook post. “It seemed to bring a blanket of quiet, a damp eeriness I still enjoy.”
For some, their relationship with fog has changed with age.
“I loved it as a kid because of the fog delays (but) as an adult it sucks because people don’t know how to drive safely in it!” Jackie McClusky said in a Facebook post Friday. “As a delivery driver I’ve seen some pretty close calls!”
Holt added similar air conditions are expected to last into next week. She said residential burning of any type of solid fuel is expected to be prohibited.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.