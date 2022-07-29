 Skip to main content
Union votes to accept Kern Medical contract offer

Kern Medical

Potentially averting a labor strike, union workers at Kern Medical voted this week to accept a contract offer that now awaits approval next week by the hospital's directors.

Service Employees International Union Local 521 announced Friday morning that balloting by hundreds of workers during the previous three days showed overwhelmingly support for a compromise worked out last weekend as a potential walkout loomed.

