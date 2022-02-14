Union says higher wages will lead to better conditions at skilled nursing facility in Delano

Employees of a skilled nursing facility in Delano are pushing for higher wages, saying their low pay is creating “unsafe staffing levels” in nursing homes.
Certified nurses assistants from the Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility took part in a Valentines Day demonstration put on by Service Employees International Union Local 2015. They are pushing for a $20 per hour wage floor, which is up from the $16 per hour the union says employees are paid currently.
The 141-bed facility in Delano has been operating under a workforce shortage waiver since July 1 of last year. The waiver allows the facility to reduce the number of direct service care hours from 3.5 hours per day per resident to 2.4.
To receive a waiver, facilities must submit to the California Department of Public Health a recruitment plan designed to address the shortage along with hiring and salary information of staff and applicants.
But SEIU claims low wages are contributing to the staffing shortage at the Delano location.
“They are extremely understaffed,” said Shirley Todman-McNeese, an SEIU representative who aids employees with conflict resolution. “We have instances where they are mandated to stay. This isn’t a one-off every now and again. Most of the time, there is someone being mandated to stay every single day. Oftentimes it is short notice, they are unable to get childcare arranged and they can’t leave. Oftentimes, they get so upset. A lot of times they get sick because they are working so many hours within the day.”
She added that occasionally staffing levels became so low that vocational nurses, who primarily pass out medications, are needed to work as certified nursing assistants, who have a variety of duties like moving patients, feeding patients and checking for vital signs.
Neither the North Kern South Tulare Hospital District nor the Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility returned multiple requests for comment.
A total of 11 federal deficiencies were found at the Delano District Skilled Nursing Facility during inspections that were conducted by the California Department of Health and Human Services this year.
According to surveys completed by the inspectors, employees at the facility failed to institute proper infection control measures when performing their duties on two of 50 residents included in the inspection. Other deficiencies included medication that was left in an unlocked cart and not labeling food or not throwing out expired food.
Still, according to the California Department of Public Health, only four deficiencies were identified in 2021, below the state average of 11.
By increasing pay, SEIU hopes staffing levels will go up, which may lead to better care for residents.
“We’re calling them heroes,” SEIU rep Ua Lugo said on Monday, “but they’re not getting a hero’s pay.”