Kern Medical in east Bakersfield 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Financial controls at Kern Medical have become a point of contention in a broader dispute between the hospital’s management and a labor union representing more than 1,600 of its workers.

Service Employees International Union Local 521 accuses the Kern County Hospital Authority of overpaying two private consulting firms by some $23 million during the last four years, then taking steps afterward to shield the payments from public scrutiny.