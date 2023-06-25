Financial controls at Kern Medical have become a point of contention in a broader dispute between the hospital’s management and a labor union representing more than 1,600 of its workers.
Service Employees International Union Local 521 accuses the Kern County Hospital Authority of overpaying two private consulting firms by some $23 million during the last four years, then taking steps afterward to shield the payments from public scrutiny.
KCHA denies the charges and questions the source of the union’s information. More generally, the hospital authority dismisses the accusations as stemming from a lawsuit the union filed last year amid bitter contract negotiations that have since been resolved.
The conflict serves as a reminder of the union’s claims that public money critical to patient care is being spent on other things, including a semi-independent surgery center on Stockdale Highway. The hospital authority insists that’s not the case.
Local 521’s chief elected officer, Riko Mendez, said in a recent letter to The Californian that the union began scrutinizing the hospital authority’s records after Kern Medical’s employees filed an unusually high number of complaints about patient safety and short staffing.
After successfully bargaining a labor contract last year, he wrote, “we are concerned that financial decisions by KCHA are diverting resources that otherwise could be used to alleviate short-staffing at Kern Medical and prevent a potential financial crisis.”
But in written statements last week defending KCHA, Kern Medical said the hospital authority categorically denies allegations of contractual overpayments, financial mismanagement and concealing information. It added that non-union clinics targeted by Local 521 support physician recruitment and run more effectively and efficiently than a hospital-based clinic.
“Kern County Hospital Authority continuously looks for ways to meet the increasing needs of Kern County and the patient population we serve, and increase access to quality healthcare to those who need it most,” the hospital said in a written statement in lieu of a face-to-face interview requested by The Californian.
The union’s allegations of overpayment for executive services relates to money KCHA has paid to two for-profit consulting firms: Cantu Management Group and Meridian Healthcare Partners.
Local 521 hired Bakersfield certified forensic accountant Scott McHone to analyze information it obtained through California Public Record Act requests.
Among his findings, laid out in a nine-page investigative summary, was that KCHA paid CMG about $3 million more than the $7.2 million authorized by the hospital authority’s board between Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2021.
After the union raised questions about the excess, KCHA’s board voted to increase CMG’s contract retroactively, raising the contract limit to $20.2 million, effective Sept. 1, 2021, without changing the type of services rendered.
The union says it has asked for, but never received, a detailed explanation for the retroactive contract increase beyond a statement by Kern Medical CEO Scott Thygerson that all the disputed payments to CMG were made in accordance with the terms of payment for services rendered.
McHone noted in his written summary that KCHA’s policies allow payments of up to $250,000 without approval by the hospital authority’s board.
Kern Medical said in written statements to The Californian that KCHA’s board did not increase CMG’s compensation but rather increased the maximum payable under the contract to cover the term of the agreement.
“It is typical of public contracts to state a maximum payable at the outset of the agreement and to increase that amount over time in accordance with the terms of the agreement,” the hospital stated. It added that the payments are based on actual expenditures on salaries, benefits and other expenses.
With regard to alleged overpayments to Meridian, McHone’s report says records filed with the California Department of Health Care Access and Information show KCHA reported paying the firm $39.9 million. But it says invoices the union received under a CPRA request documented just $19.3 million in payments to the management services firm — a difference of a little more than $20 million.
McHone’s summary says that on the day after the union requested the payment records, the hospital’s legal department directed a separate consulting firm to remove Meridian’s name from the hospital’s financial disclosures. That change ended up taking effect April 8, 2022.
The forensic accountant pointed out that hospitals are required to report information on their management company if the hospital and the management company are not owned by the same parent company. Meridian is not owned by KCHA, which is a public entity.
After the hospital authority told Local 521 it had no obligation to explain its accounting methodology to the union, McHone noted it’s nonetheless unusual to have large differences in amounts reported for compensation-based agreements.
In response to written questions from The Californian, Kern Medical said in an emailed statement it did not know the source of Local 521’s information. It offered no other explanation for the alleged $20 million discrepancy other than to state the hospital authority has paid Meridian “in accordance with the terms of the agreement” with Meridian.
Meridian has been contracted, it stated, to provide “leadership and operational support” for the hospital. As to why the hospital removed the company’s name from Kern Medical’s financial disclosures, the hospital said a consulting group it hired “inadvertently listed Meridian Healthcare Partners as the managers of the hospital authority.”
Discord between Local 521 and the hospital authority nearly resulted in a labor strike last year following the Oct. 31, 2020 expiration of a three-year contract between the union and Kern Medical. The union had alleged unfair labor practices and unacceptably low wages, while the hospital accused Local 521 of trying to rewrite Kern Medical’s grievance and disciplinary process.
A week before the labor strike was set to begin last summer, Kern Medical agreed to a new contract giving covered employees one-time bonuses. Nurses and some other employees won additional salary steps.
The lawsuit Local 521 filed last year in Kern County Superior Court alleged KCHA and Meridian refused to provide public information on Kern Medical Surgery Center LLC, which the hospital has classified as being unrepresented by Local 521. The suit asked the court to declare the surgery center a public agency and force the hospital authority to disclose financial and other information about it.
A Los Angeles law firm hired by KCHA to defend it in court said the hospital authority objects to the union’s informational requests to the extent they seek disclosure of information protected by attorney-privilege and seek information irrelevant or calculated to lead to discovery of inadmissible evidence. It also resisted turning over what the law firm termed vague, ambiguous and overly broad, burdensome, harassing and oppressive information or the disclosure of material protected by third-party rights to privacy.