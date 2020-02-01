A partially built housing development off Highway 178 has become the focus of a police inquiry after contractors working on the project went unpaid and one of the development partners sued another alleging misappropriation of millions of dollars.
Bakersfield Police Department Sgt. Nathan McCauley said the agency is investigating locally based Tarina Homes Inc. for "possible embezzlement" after a substantial sum appears to have gone missing from corporate accounts.
The investigation could spell new trouble for a development that since last fall has brought frustration to prospective buyers, a local lender and various companies that helped build what is by all accounts an attractive set of single-family homes.
Tarina's Shamrock Hills development, located east of Morning Drive near the Mesa Marin Sports Complex, was originally approved in 2008 for construction of 463 single-family homes. A Bakersfield building official said the project has since been downsized to 264 lots, just 22 of which have been completed.
County records show the project entered foreclosure in December after Tarina missed a half million-dollar mortgage payment due Oct. 25. That was shortly after a number of local construction companies filed liens claiming they were owed hundreds of thousands of dollars for work and materials, records show.
UNWELCOME REFUNDS
In recent weeks, nearly 20 prospective homebuyers who put down deposits of as much as $4,000 got their money back, according to a real estate agent who worked with Tarina.
The refunds came as a letdown to people who had waited more than a year and a half, in some cases, for three- or four-bedroom homes priced at about $250,000, said the independent agent, Matthew Roberts. He said he feels awful for them.
"Everyone wants to know just what the heck happened," he said, adding that he canceled his contract with Tarina after putting in about a year of work he won't be reimbursed for.
SEEKING REPAIRS
Shamrock Hills homeowners Fidel and Noemi Orozco said they love the home they and their three children moved into Sept. 1 on Turning Leaf Lane. But since noticing a gaping hole under one corner of their home, as well as a large depression on their front lawn, they said they have been unable to get anyone connected to the project to address the situation.
Noemi said Tarina can't be reached and the property's original landscaper has refused to fix the problems because the company wasn't fully paid for its work.
"It's frustrating," she said. "We don't know what to do about it and who to contact about it to be heard."
'NOTHING LEFT'
A local developer hired by the project's lender in recent months to complete work on Shamrock Hills said he has tried to help homeowners there "because it's the right thing to do." But he said he has no legal responsibility to make repairs and that their best recourse is to reach out to whichever contractor did the work.
"Tarina's not going to be back there to help them," Jeremy Willer said. "There's nothing left in the company."
Tarina's former offices at 4560 California Ave. appear to have been abandoned. Neither of the primary owners, Chris Johnston and James McKay, responded to requests for comment.
LIKELY FORECLOSURE
County records indicate a corporate entity belonging to Johnston and McKay still owns the Shamrock Hills property. But assuming the project's foreclosure goes through, ownership will revert to Crabco Investments, an entity owned by the Palla family of Shafter.
Tarina agreed in March of 2018 to pay Crabco $3.5 million for the property. It was to be one of several Tarina single-family home developments, along with others in Tehachapi and Wasco.
The Pallas could not be reached for comment.
LAWSUIT
On Jan. 29, Johnston filed a lawsuit in Kern County Superior Court accusing McKay, two of his family members and associated business entities of commingling corporate and personal funds in an effort to evade debt incurred by Tarina.
The suit alleges the defendants failed to adequately capitalize their companies and that corporate money was spent on items unrelated to Tarina.
It further accuses McKay of misappropriating assets, inappropriately writing checks to himself and his family and refusing to cooperate with an investigation into possible wrongdoing at the company.
In all, the lawsuit alleges fraudulent misappropriation of assets totaling more than $4 million.
McKay and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.
Court records say Tarina was formed in November of 2014. They indicate Johnston owned 50 percent, McKay held 45 percent and another investor, Joel Ramirez, had 5 percent.
TOO QUIET
Shamrock Hills homeowner Grace La Victoria said her family was "one of the lucky ones" able to move into the development in September. She's happy with the home itself, she said, and likes being near a park, a dog park and an elementary school.
But she added that the area could use a little more activity.
"We would like to have more neighbors," she said. "Thankfully it's not too quiet — there's a freeway right there. But it's still a little quiet."
