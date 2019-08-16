Despite a surge in farm hiring, Kern's jobless rate rose to 8.4 percent in July as the local service sector shrank and local education employment declined, according to seasonally unadjusted state data released Friday.
The county's unemployment rate was up from 8 percent in June but about even with July 2018's 8.3 percent, the state Employment Development Department reported.
Meanwhile, unemployment also edged upward in California and the nation, with the state's seasonally unadjusted rate going from 4.2 percent in June to 4.4 percent and the national rate increasing from 3.8 percent to 4 percent, the EDD said.
Kern farm labor jumped in July by 2,200 positions, or 3.3 percent. Professional and business services also increased, albeit on a smaller scale, rising by an estimated 300 jobs, or 1.1 percent.
But the EDD said services overall shed about 6,200 positions in July, or 2.6 percent. Retail, a subset of the larger services category, lost 300 positions, declining 1 percent.
Leisure and hospitality was down, too, coming in 200 positions below June's total, a decline of 0.7 percent.
The state data showed government employment in the county was off significantly in July. The sector lost 6,200 positions between June and July, or 9.2 percent. That's the same number of jobs lost in local education, which shrank by 20.1 percent.
Why is McClown in Israel? He needs to work on the issues in the 23rd district!
Where is Kevin McClown at? One of the highest UE rates of any congressional district. Worst air pollution. Trade war hurting oil and ag, Homeless problem out of control. Etc.........Meanwhile McClown kisses trumps butt and does nothing for the 23rd district. I wish newspaper had the courage to call this clown out with the facts!
