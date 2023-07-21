Kern’s unemployment rate creeped upward last month, mirroring the state and national trend, due in part to a seasonal uptick in farm jobs and a relatively small increase in hospitality positions, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The county’s official jobless rate went from 8.6% in May to 8.8% in June. That 200-basis-point gain was half as much as both the state and national month-over-month increases, which ended up at 4.9% and 3.8%, respectively.