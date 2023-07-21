Kern’s unemployment rate creeped upward last month, mirroring the state and national trend, due in part to a seasonal uptick in farm jobs and a relatively small increase in hospitality positions, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The county’s official jobless rate went from 8.6% in May to 8.8% in June. That 200-basis-point gain was half as much as both the state and national month-over-month increases, which ended up at 4.9% and 3.8%, respectively.
Some of the employment contraction was a predictable, even intentional outcome as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in an effort to slow the inflation that that has raised prices across a range of goods since the pandemic.
In Kern, 700 more people were reported being on unemployment in June than the month before, up 2% month over month. That left the total 27.8% greater than it was in June of 2022, the EDD stated.
Another contributing factor was that the county’s labor force shrank by 0.7% in June. It was still reported being 1.9% larger than a year earlier.
Local farm employers took on an additional 1,000 workers in June, the EDD reported — an increase of 1.6% that left Kern ag’s workforce total 4.4% higher than it was a year earlier.
The state noted food service and drinking places added 300 workers in June, or 1.1%.
Two local sectors, retail and education, registered significant declines in June: Retail was off by 300 jobs, or a little less than 1%, while the seasonal shift away from educational employment temporarily claimed 500 positions, or 1.5%.