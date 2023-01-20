 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unemployment inched down to 6.7% in December

This is Kern-3 (copy)

A farmworker plucks grapes in the "This is Kern County" promotional video.

 Screenshot from "This is Kern County"

Kern’s jobless rate dipped by an estimated 10 basis points in December to settle at 6.7 percent despite a substantial seasonal drop in farm employment, according to state data out Friday.

Factored into the calculation was a contraction last month that reduced the size of the county’s labor force by seven-tenths of 1 percent. The total of 388,900 was nevertheless 2.6 percent greater than it was in December 2021, the state Employment Development Department reported.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases