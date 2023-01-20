Unemployment inched down to 6.7% in December

Kern’s jobless rate dipped by an estimated 10 basis points in December to settle at 6.7 percent despite a substantial seasonal drop in farm employment, according to state data out Friday.
Factored into the calculation was a contraction last month that reduced the size of the county’s labor force by seven-tenths of 1 percent. The total of 388,900 was nevertheless 2.6 percent greater than it was in December 2021, the state Employment Development Department reported.
The local unemployment rate has hovered at historically low levels for more than a year, even as it remains well above the state and national benchmarks. In December, California’s rate slid 30 basis points to 3.7 percent, while nationally there was a decline of 10 basis points to 3.3 percent.
The EDD’s summary showed most job categories in Kern changing little or not at all last month. The biggest adjustment was farm labor’s 8.9 percent decline to 63,500 jobs.
Retail shed 500 positions, a 1.5 percent decrease, the department reported. The job classification of administrative, support and waste services shrank 2.3 percent, or 300 positions.