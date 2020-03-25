Workers at the state agency that processes jobless claims are being inundated with applications. But they emphasize that California residents can still receive relatively prompt financial help by filing for unemployment insurance benefits online or by phone, fax or mail.
A spokesman for the state Employment Development Department said by email Wednesday that staff are working overtime to meet demand and additional personnel are being hired or redirected to help out.
He encouraged laid-off workers to file a claim online at https://edd.ca.gov/Unemployment/UI_Online.htm. But he noted that applications can also be handled by phone (800-300-5616 for assistance in English or 800-326-8937 in Spanish) between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Alternatively, applications may be sent by fax or mail using information listed on the website listed above.
Processing and paying claims generally takes at least a few weeks, spokesman Barry C. White said by email.
"During normal circumstances, an Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim takes approximately 21 days from filing to payment for most claims," he wrote. "This includes verifying wages and getting debit cards to new claimants."
The volume of unemployment claims has ballooned with the onset of the corona pandemic.
State data show 41,000 claims per week has been the average in recent months.
But the number jumped by almost 6 percent in the week ending March 7, then surged another 34 percent to reach 58,208 in the week that ended March 14, according to the EDD. More recent data were not available.
A recent executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom eliminated California's traditional one-week unpaid waiting period.
