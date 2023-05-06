 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Undocumented and unhoused: With few resources, Bakersfield tenants have few options in fighting unfair evictions

It wasn’t the flooding that got their attention, or the mold that sprouted up the bathroom walls. It wasn’t the cabinets that kept loosening from their hinges, or the two front burners that failed to spark.

After more than two years of living in an unlivable space, Teresa Vega and her family — a son and grandson — finally got their landlord’s attention on Dec. 27 in the form of a letter posted to their door. They didn’t understand the details of the letter, only that they were to pay what they owe and leave.

John Donegan can be reached at 661-395-7415.

Coronavirus Cases