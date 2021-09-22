Under a cloud? Maybe. But Kern County Fair opens Wednesday with anticipation, enthusiasm

Sixteen-year-old Maddie Pattison never owned a cow before.
But on Wednesday, when the Frontier High School student's 1,200-pound Holstein got spooked and almost bolted, the fledgling cow handler handled her cow, Molly, like a pro, holding the bovine steady until Molly calmed down and could be led back to her hay-lined pen.
"This is my first year showing," Pattison said of the annual tradition in the livestock barns at the Kern County Fair, where kids grow up a little faster with the responsibility of caring for farm animals.
"I've always loved cows," she said. "They're so cute."
Her wish very nearly didn't come to pass.
But on Wednesday, organizers, staff and vendors popped the cork on the 2021 vintage of the Kern County Fair — hoping and praying it will be a very good year.
It was just last spring that the fair's governing board voted 7-1 to keep the fair closed for the second year in a row due to safety concerns and state COVID-19 restrictions. Then, about two weeks later, the lone holdout vote, Lucas Espericueta, asked for an emergency meeting to respond to loosening restrictions from the governor's office and the state Department of Public Health.
"After we got some guidance from the governor, I told the board I think we should reconsider," Espericueta said Wednesday.
The second vote, he said, was 8-0 in favor of re-opening the fair.
"I'm glad we're doing it this year," he said.
On Wednesday, opening day, the gates didn't open until 3 p.m., but every corner of the fairgrounds was busy by mid-morning, as techs on the carnival midway put the finishing touches on the rides, food concessionaires loaded supplies, and delivery drivers dropped off soft drinks, bottled water and other beverages.
At Lemoine Creperie, which specializes in sweet and savory crepes, founder Elise Lemoine Strahan talked about growing up in Düsseldorf, Germany working as a high-wire performer before immigrating to the United States in the 1960s.
As she and her daughter, Diana Strahan, served samples to visitors, they seemed excited about opening day and what a successful fair might mean to their business.
"When I started doing this, nobody knew what a crepe was," the elder Strahan said.
At Boss Burger, owner Phillip Delahoyde served quartered Krispy Kreme Bacon Burger samples to hungry reporters.
"My family has been in this business for 35 years," Delahoyde said Wednesday as he prepared for the arrival of fair-goers.
"People seem to love it," he said of the savory burger with buns made of glazed doughnuts. "We're all about unique burgers."
Fair spokeswoman Chelsey Roberts said at least five of the fair's nonprofit food concessionaires decided to opt out of participating this year.
They include Kern County Firefighters, the Kern County Basque Club, National Order of the Trench Rats and Martin’s Patio.
In a Facebook post, the Basque Club said that in light of COVID-19 it did not want to put at risk any of its supporters and volunteers.
On a sign posted outside Martin's, the longtime vendor said it would be closed for the duration of this year's fair.
"But we will return for the 2022 fair," the sign read.