'Uncommon' legal questions arise in Wendy Howard trial

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett speaks to his client, Wendy Howard, following the announcement of the jury's verdict on Oct. 21. Howard was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, while Kern jurors deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Ink and headlines splashed Wendy Howard’s verdict across pages and screens after jurors acquitted her of first- and second-degree murder but deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter.

After a hung jury, the Kern County District Attorney's Office could retry Howard for voluntary manslaughter, and a Friday hearing was held to determine Howard’s fate. During a 10-day trial, Howard testified she shot her ex-partner, Kelly Pitts, in self-defense after he sexually and physically abused herself and her children. Prosecutors said she sought vengeance and enacted “vigilante justice” when killing him.

