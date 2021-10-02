Uncertain future ahead as pandemic eviction moratorium lifts after more than a year

The eviction moratorium, in place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, expired Friday, leaving some in Kern County concerned about what the future might hold.
Initially put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom to prevent those who had lost income due to COVID-19 from being kicked out of their homes, the moratorium made it illegal for landlords to evict tenants for failure to pay rent.
Extended several times as the pandemic continued, advocates say the moratorium offered crucial protection for tenants on the verge of homelessness. Now that the moratorium has lifted, some worry an uptick in evictions — and homelessness — will follow.
“Landlords are getting ready to evict and people are afraid, and they don’t know where they are going to go,” said Nataly Santamaria, Promotora Network Manager for Vision Y Compromiso, a statewide community aid group.
Promotora Yururia Lopez, who walks door-to-door to inform community members of available aid, said some households in Kern County were already holding several families in cramped spaces. Others were worried about accepting aid due to the impression it could impact their ability to stay in the United States or become citizens.
“Those with no family members, that have nowhere to go, they are just going to be added to the statistics of homelessness, which are just going to go up higher,” she said through a translator.
But millions of dollars in rental and utility assistance are available to those facing eviction. Renters who apply for assistance cannot be evicted until the application has been processed, and landlords must attempt to apply for aid before they are allowed to proceed with an eviction under the current law.
The Housing Authority of the County of Kern is administering the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19. In August, $75 million was available to local renters who qualified. Although the Housing Authority did not have an updated figure as of Friday, Assistant Director Heather Kimmel said millions remained for aid.
“If we didn’t have the rental and utilities assistance in place, we would see an increase in homelessness unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, or could probably even imagine,” she said.
To qualify, renters must live within Kern County, in a household that has experienced a loss of income or incurred a significant cost due to the pandemic. Households must also earn less than 80 percent of the area median income, which is $55,900 for a family of four.
The Housing Authority is in the process of reviewing 6,582 applications, most of which came in within the last month. The new applications dwarf the 2,429 households that have already received aid.
“If this program wasn’t available, that’s potentially 2,429 households that could have fallen into homelessness, which is just an unfathomable number,” Kimmel said.
Community Action Partnership of Kern also has its own aid program. The program is available to residents of unincorporated Kern County who make 50 percent or less than the area median income.
Program manager Ian Sharples, who is also a board member of the Income Property Association of Kern, countered the claim the state could face a “tsunami” of evictions, pointing to a study funded by the California Apartment Association which shows renters in better financial circumstances than initially feared. He expects a spike of evictions through the end of the year before the court actions return to pre-pandemic levels.
Still, the pandemic, and the tight rental market that followed, has made one thing abundantly clear.
“It’s shaken up the thought process of many people, not just in California, but also here in Kern,” he said of the need for more affordable housing. “I would say before the pandemic, people were able to maybe deny, or think that there wasn’t a crisis, but after the pandemic, it’s undeniable at this point.”