Patty Reis wears a bracelet engraved in her daughter's own handwriting. On a chain around her neck hangs a medallion embossed with the likenesses of the son and daughter she lost on New Year’s Day 2012.
David and Karen.
"It's very powerful to write your child's name. It's very powerful to have something in their handwriting," Reis says.
On a recent Wednesday, the 60-year-old Bakersfield woman is joined by eight other moms at St. Francis of Assisi Church in central Bakersfield. The women all have one thing in common. Each one is mourning the death of an adult child. Each one is learning to bear an unbearable loss.
As they sit on a curved bench in a garden area alongside the church, each mom holds a portrait of their lost loved one.
"I keep waiting for him to come through the front door," says Elaine Suarez whose 27-year-old son, Joseph, died last May. "It's unbearable to think they're never going to come home."
BEARING THE UNBEARABLE
It was the afternoon of Jan. 1, 2012 when three Navy men wearing dress blues showed up at the Bakersfield home of Patty and Tom Reis. Their son, David, a 25-year-old U.S. Navy aviator, had been shot to death early that morning at his home near San Diego. David’s sister Karen, a 24-year-old UCSD graduate, had also died in the tragedy that left two others dead, one by suicide.
“It was very public. A public loss,” Reis remembers.
She received “amazing support” from friends and loved ones, Reis remembers. But much of it was a blur.
“I was very numb,” she says.
Then the condolence cards stopped coming. And the flowers started to die.
“Where is everyone?” she remembers thinking.
EXPERIENCING, LEARNING, LEADING
A petroleum engineer by profession, Reis left that career years ago to become a lactation consultant at Memorial Hospital. After the death of her two eldest children, the work was both life affirming and heart breaking.
“I’m surrounded by new life. It’s confusing at times,” she remembers. “The moms get to take their children home. Mine are dead.”
Eventually Reis joined a grief support group at St. Francis. She saw the beauty in it, the need for it, and the engineer in her soon compelled her to learn more, search out world-class training and eventually develop new curriculum and ultimately lead a group of moms who have lost a young adult child.
“We cry, we laugh, we get mad at our children for doing whatever it was they were doing when they died,” she says.
The grief can be so crushing, even years later, and yet there are sparks of joy. And the grief itself, while it can be exhausting, is also cathartic.
"Patty is a lifesaver," said group member P.J. Feaster who lost a her daughter Jaime. "I met Patty 11 days after my daughter died.”
There is strength in numbers, in being able to talk, hug and share both the grief and the laughter with other moms who are on similar journeys.
Some of the moms say if Patty Reis could suffer the wrenching loss of losing two children in one terrible day, and survive, then maybe they can survive as well.
"Patty is our rock," says Molly McKean Sabat who lost her daughter Anna in 2016.
"We can go out into the world like Academy Award-winning actresses and behave as if everything is normal," Sabat said. "But when we come here, we don't have to be actresses."
TURNING DARKNESS TO LIGHT
Reis says she does it for selfish reasons. Helping others helps her.
"I became a magnet for moms who had experienced loss," Reis remembers. "It turned out the process was cathartic and educational for me personally."
Author, educator, and grief counselor Dr. Alan Wolfelt describes Reis as “a model for turning darkness into light.”
As the director of the Fort Collins, Colo.-based Center for Loss & Life Transition and a member of the faculty at the University of Colorado Medical School’s Department of Family Medicine, Wolfelt knows Reis well due to her continuing efforts to become trained and certified in what he calls grief “companioning” versus “treating.”
“I can’t say enough positive about her,” he says.
Mourning has to be authentic. Grief cannot be fully experienced unless it is freely expressed.
Reis is a model for hope, Wolfelt says. The moms in her group know she has been there, been where they are now.
“She walks the walk,” he says. “And they know it.”
Rather than let tragedy destroy her, Reis has found joy, even in grief. She helps others navigate the dark passages of sorrow, where sometimes love hides in plain sight.
I have walked away impressed the few times that I have met Patty. I am sorry for her loss and find it refreshing that she so willingly gives of herself to worthwhile causes. I don't know if I would have that same strength that she exhibits had I gone through those same experiences. God bless her.
