Unauthorized sting operation prompts KCSO to issue caution

The Kern County Sheriff's Office encouraged the public to contact local law enforcement with any information about a suspected child predator, after a Youtube group attempted an amateur sting operation Monday at the Walgreens on Mt. Vernon.
Following the group's engagement of the suspect, according to a KCSO news release Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to investigate.
"No arrests were made," said Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the KCSO, "but the information was taken and it's being investigated."
Information was gathered from all involved parties and the case will be investigated by the Kern County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit, the release noted.
The KCSO release went on to "encourage those who believe they have located a potential child sexual abuser to call the Sheriff's Office and provide all information without contacting the suspect. Decoy operations should be conducted by law enforcement to avoid the inherent dangers that come with such operations. These include the potential for violent encounters or unsuccessful prosecution of suspects resulting from inappropriate evidential procedure."