A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by the United Farm Workers labor union and UFW Foundation says a recent Trump administration move to stop collecting certain wage data will lead unfairly to lower wages paid to the nation's agricultural workforce.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Fresno takes aim at the administration's notice Sept. 30 that it will not use the federal Farm Labor Survey to gather information used to set minimum pay rates for foreign guest workers participating in the H-2A visa program.
The administration says there are several other sources it can turn to for information on wages paid in October.
The plaintiffs said the move could result in California farmworkers' pay being cut by more than 5 percent, while wage reductions in Oregon could be up to 27 percent and, in Idaho, 46 percent.
"How can Donald Trump justify slashing pay for all farm workers in the U.S., which means cutting wages by up to a quarter or a half in some states?" union President Teresa Romero asked in a news release.