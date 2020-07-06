The United Farm Workers union leveled new allegations Monday against the Wasco nut processing operation it accuses of not doing enough to protect workers from an COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened dozens of people at the plant.
The UFW alleged the operator, Primex Farms, did not hire a specialized, outside firm to disinfect the facility and that the company has failed to pay workers the two weeks of sick pay the union says they are due because of the outbreak.
It further alleged the company has scheduled people to work even though they have not received written test results showing they do not have COVID-19.
But a Primex representative said most of the UFW's claims are false. The company acknowledged it used its own employees, dressed in hazmat gear, to disinfect the facility but that it did so because it believes its own people do a better job.
The representative further asserted Primex has fully lived up to its obligations to pay workers up to 80 hours of sick time if they test positive or have COVID-19 symptoms — even if the workers are not employees but contracted laborers.
"They treat everybody the same," said Jesse Rojas, a consultant to Primex. He added by email that the only people working at Primex Monday are those who have tested negative for the virus and those who brought a written release from their doctor stating they may return to work.
The UFW says it has counted 80 Primex workers who have tested for COVID-19 and an additional 36 family members of people working at the plant.
The company, however, said it was aware of only 25 workers who tested positive for the virus at a mobile clinic. All of them are in quarantine and will be paid for 80 hours of sick time, it stated.
Primex said it has brought in a third-party safety auditor to provide suggestions for handling the outbreak. It said that audit happened Monday.
Employees speaking at a conference call hosted by the UFW last week said plant supervisors downplayed COVID-19 infections among its workforce and that the company refused to guarantee the security of workers who miss work because of the outbreak. The company denied the allegations.
The state Attorney General's Office is investigating whether California's ag employers are doing enough to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19.
