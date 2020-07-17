United Farm Workers announced Friday it's calling on the state Attorney General's Office to investigate Primex Farms' handling of a coronavirus outbreak among workers at its Wasco nut processing plant.
The labor union said in a news release a 57-year-old Primex employee who tested positive for COVID-19 died after being taken off life support.
It also alleged a worker who spoke out critically about conditions at the plant was moved to a night shift in retaliation for his public comments.
The UFW also said that, by its count, 97 Primex workers have tested positive for the virus, plus 40 of their family members.
Primex has disputed the union's infection tally and defended its health and safety practices. It maintains that, contrary to the UFW's account, it pays workers for work time lost because of the virus.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra recently opened an investigation into whether the state's ag employers are doing enough to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.