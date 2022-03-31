UFW advocates for farmworkers on Cesar Chavez Day

Farmworkers and their supporters used Cesar Chavez Day in a way that might have made the civil rights leader proud.
Around 30 people organized by the United Farm Workers held a demonstration on Thursday to advocate for a state bill they say would make it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections. The demonstrators held signs along 24th Street at Beech Park and chanted “si se puede” to stir up support for AB 2183, which was introduced in February.
“We believe that farm workers need to have the same rights that voters have in political campaigns,” said UFW Vice President Erika Navarrete. “Voters can go (home) and vote with their ballot and we think the same thing should happen with farm workers.”
The bill would provide a number of voting options for employees participating in a unionization vote. Those options include voting by mail or allowing someone to drop off a ballot at the appropriate labor board. Currently, the only way farmworkers can choose whether to form a union is by an in-person vote with their employers present.
UFW says this creates a situation rife with opportunity for intimidation.
“I’ve been through an election, I know how hard it is,” said Juana Carbajal, an organizer with the UFW Foundation. “I still have nightmares about it.”
UFW planned demonstrations in 13 cities across California in an attempt to get the attention of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The joint action is meant to be one step in a long series of demonstrations the UFW hopes will lead to the passage of the new law.
The union got close last year, when a similar bill was passed. But Newsom ultimately vetoed the bill, leading to a second attempt during this legislative session.
“Last year, Gavin Newsom did not support the farmworkers with this law,” said farmworker Maribel Ortiz, speaking in Spanish through a translator. “So the reason (I’m) here today is because I want to vote for union representation from home.”
The event was fitting for Cesar Chavez Day. Chavez helped form the UFW to secure a collective bargaining agreement for farmworkers, starting in Delano. Then-President Barrack Obama proclaimed Chavez’s birthday as a federal commemorative holiday in 2014.
Due to efforts from organizers, Ortiz said conditions had improved for farmworkers. Better wages, treatment and shade structures have made the work more manageable.
Throughout the next month, UFW has planned other events to raise awareness of the bill.