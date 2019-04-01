Myisha Cherry will speak at Cal State Bakersfield's Kegley Institute of of Ethics on Friday as part of it 2019 Philosophy and Religious Studies Colloquia Series. The talk will take place at noon in the Humanities Office Complex, room 1109.
“Dr. Cherry is a leading figure in publicly engaged philosophy, an outstanding speaker, podcast host and writer, all with the aim of eliciting important conversations on race, emotions and ethical life,” said Michael Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.
Cherry is an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at UC Riverside and a public intellectual. She founded and hosts “The UnMute Podcast,” which includes cutting-edge interviews with leading philosophers on pressing contemporary issues. Her appearance at Cal State Bakersfield is part of her book tour for “Unmuted: Conversations on Prejudice, Oppression, and Social Justice.”
Cherry has also written publicly about political emotions, race and justice for the Los Angeles Times, Salon, New Philosopher and the Huffington Post.
