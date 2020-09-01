Postal services will be closed for retail transaction on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
In a news release, the United States Postal Service also said there will be no residential or business deliveries on the holiday.
Priority Mail Express will still be delivered.
The Postal Service added that stamps will be available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenient stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.