The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects who robbed a USPS letter carrier near the corner of Abigail Way and Bridget Avenue in December.
On Dec. 18, a man grabbed the carrier, struggled with her briefly, and stole a pair of mailbox keys, according to the USPIS.
The first suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man, standing around 6 feet tall with a slender build and was clean shaven. The suspect was wearing a black fedora-style hat, long black coat, black sunglasses and black dress pants at the time of the incident.
The second suspect is described as a white female who was wearing makeup and driving a white four-door sedan with tinted windows at the time of the incident.
The USPIS urges individuals not to take action to apprehend the suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.
