A deputy U.S. Marshal fired into an oncoming vehicle leaving the parking lot of a motel on East Brundage Lane in an attempt to stop a wanted felon from escaping, according to a new timeline of an officer-involved shooting that took place March 5.
On Wednesday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and at least two injured.
At 4 p.m., on the day of the shooting, members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, were attempting to locate Gavino Castro, 29, a felon wanted for several warrants including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drugs for the purpose of sales, negligent discharge of a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang and resisting a peace officer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the task force were composed of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Parole Agents as well as deputy U.S. marshals.
The taskforce officers had been searching for Castro for several days, the Sheriff’s Office said in its timeline.
The timeline states that the officers began to conduct surveillance in the area of a the motel, located at the 8200 block of East Brundage Lane, when Castro exited a room and was picked up by a vehicle occupied by Rolando Castro, 22, and Stephanie Quiroz, 21.
Taskforce officers began to converge on the vehicle after Gavino entered it, the timeline stated, and attempted to block the vehicle from fleeing.
However, the vehicle drove toward a deputy U.S. marshal, according to the Sheriff’s Office, causing the deputy to discharge his service weapon.
Following the shooting, the vehicle left the parking lot and drove onto westbound East Brundage Lane.
Taskforce officers were not immediately able to chase the vehicle, and lost sight of it as it fled.
The Sheriff’s Office said that a few moments later, the taskforce discovered the vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision at the intersection of East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street.
Later analysis revealed the vehicle had failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and was struck by at least two other vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office said. None of the occupants of the other vehicles were injured, however.
Officers from multiple agencies arrived at the scene of the collision and discovered the driver of the vehicle, Rolando, had fled on foot. Quiroz was located in the passenger seat and declared deceased on the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officers located Gavino in the rear passenger seat, but he fled out the side window before being confronted by officers.
The Sheriff’s Office said Gavino continued to resist arrest as several officers ordered him to comply. After a few moments, he was taken into custody.
A male, later identified as Rolando, arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries that came from the shooting at the motel. Rolando was contacted by detectives and ultimately released from the hospital after treatment before being booked into Kern County Jail for his outstanding warrants.
Gavino was transported to a local hospital for treatment due to injuries from the traffic collision. He has since been released and booked into jail for his warrants.
The Kern County Coroner has determined that Quiroz died as a result of a gunshot wound sustained during the officer-involved shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by the Sherriff’s Office and is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the event is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
