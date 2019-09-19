The President's Own U.S. Marine Band is returning to Bakersfield for a free concert at the Rabobank Convention Center on Oct. 20, according to a press release.
The performance will start at 3 p.m. and is sponsored by Patriots of Kern, according to the release.
Free tickets are available starting on Sunday by visiting marineband.ticketleap.com. Tickets are limited to four per request, according to the release.
“We always try to highlight music on our programs that celebrates the region we are visiting, whether it be marches that provide a connection or folk music that might be associated with certain areas of the country,” said Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig. “We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage.”
