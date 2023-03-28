U.S. Forest Service in Kern River Valley pledges to increase Isabella Lake access

IF YOU GO

Water safety tips

· Keep a close watch on children even if they are far from the water. Water safety for children is critical because they can quickly enter the water and get in trouble when your attention is diverted for only a moment.

· Wear life jackets near waterways.

· Never walk, play, or climb on slippery rocks and logs near lakes, rivers, and streams.

· Learn more at Water Safety, U.S. Forest Service by visiting usda.gov.