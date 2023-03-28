 Skip to main content
U.S. Forest Service in Kern River Valley pledges to increase Isabella Lake access

"District staff have been working to reopen facilities, including launching docks, removing debris from launch ramps, and performing safety inspections," U.S. Forest Service District Ranger AL Watson said in a news release Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service's Kern River Ranger District has taken its share of criticism in recent weeks over its orders to close forest land — and the effect it has had on access to Isabella Lake.

But in an announcement Tuesday evening, the federal agency sounded determined to open public access to the lake following the next expected storm.

