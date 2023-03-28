U.S. Forest Service in Kern River Valley pledges to increase Isabella Lake access

The U.S. Forest Service's Kern River Ranger District has taken its share of criticism in recent weeks over its orders to close forest land — and the effect it has had on access to Isabella Lake.
But in an announcement Tuesday evening, the federal agency sounded determined to open public access to the lake following the next expected storm.
Powerful storms hammered the Kern River Valley and the mountains that surround it earlier this month, delivering massive water flows into Isabella Lake, and bringing large amounts of debris along with it.
And access to the lake has been almost nil ever since.
But in a Tuesday evening news release, the Sequoia National Forest, Kern River Ranger District, said it is working to increase access to Isabella Lake once this week's storm passes through the area.
"Efforts will be made to keep boat docks clear should large amounts of floating debris make the docks unsafe," District Ranger Al Watson said in the release.
"District staff have been working to reopen facilities, including launching docks, removing debris from launch ramps, and performing safety inspections," Watson said.
The Forest Service and concessionaire ExplorUS are working to put boat docks in service as quickly as possible, according to the release.
One boat dock will be available this weekend for visitor use, and several more are expected to follow as flood damage repairs are addressed.
The Forest Service is even planning to offer permits allowing people to gather driftwood, although few details were included in the news release, which described it as a "limited free driftwood gathering opportunity around Lake Isabella to be announced later this week."
Watson asked that visitors to the lake keep safety in mind at all times.
"We welcome visitors to the beautiful Isabella Lake," Watson said, "but we sincerely ask that you not underestimate the power of moving water and underwater hazards.
"Always be mindful of your surroundings and exercise sound judgment while enjoying the Lake," he said.
The Forest Service recognizes the importance of the recreation areas to the community and visitors, it said in Tuesday's release. District personnel are working hard to repair flood damage, remove debris and reopen campsites and trails.
However, when there is a concern for public safety, forest managers must make difficult decisions and close areas with the highest degree of risk to visitors.
