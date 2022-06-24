U.S. Attorney's Office: Bakersfield man gets to seven years for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A Bakersfield man was sentenced to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District.
Sabino Ramos, 46, got seven years, eight months after he was found to have two handguns and about 30 rounds of ammunition, the office said in a news release. Ramos was driving in Bakersfield on July 8, 2021 when law enforcement officers tried to stop him to execute a search warrant on suspicion of violating his probation, according to a news release.
Ramos led police on a high-speed chase of up to 90 mph before losing control of his car at the Ming Avenue exit from Highway 99, the news release stated. He then ran from police, and was eventually apprehended.
The Bakersfield Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.