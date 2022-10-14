U.S. Attorney's Office announces methods to report violations of environmental law

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday methods for community members to report any potential violations of environmental law impacting human health and quality of life.
Residents should reach out the U.S. Attorney's Office or any of their partners, which includes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control to report any illegal activity regarding the environment.