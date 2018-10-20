Although he grew up in Anaheim, he spent his summers as a boy at his grandmother's residence in Bakersfield.
Now he speaks four languages, has four bodyguards, an armored car and a contingent of U.S. Marines to protect his house located in the fourth poorest country on Earth.
Since 2016, Andrew Young has served as America's ambassador to the nation of Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in west Africa whose name means "Land of the upright people," or land of people with integrity.
"I just love coming back to Bakersfield," Young said last week as he relaxed at his mother's house in south Bakersfield.
There's something about being back home, to this second home, he said, that just feels good.
NOT JUST PINSTRIPES AND DINNER PARTIES
In west Africa, a part of the world where military strong men are a continuing threat, radical terrorism is a gut-wrenching reality, and public health threats like malaria and Ebola virus are not to be underestimated, serving as U.S. ambassador is less about diplomatic dinners and pinstriped suits and more about helping to stabilize and support a blossoming nation on its path toward democracy while protecting American interests in the region and spreading American values like manna over the population.
Poverty is the rule here, not the exception.
But Young, 57, is optimistic. He believes that by partnering with those he calls "the brave people," — talented individuals who work with him in his diplomatic mission, and those who call this former French colony home — that progress will come.
He recalled during his previous assignment where he served as deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Mali (on Burkina Faso's northern border) the embassy’s team was duty bound to deal with an Ebola outbreak.
"We went to Timbuktu (an ancient city in Mali) where we met with an Imam (a Muslim leader) and asked him how he would handle the bodies of those who died from Ebola virus," Young recalled.
"He said, 'I guess we would bury them deeper,'" Young recalled. "No! That's not the answer."
By educating hundreds of Imams and others, by exhibiting and sharing not just courage but knowledge and information, the outbreak was ultimately stopped in its tracks.
The success not only saved lives, it prevented massive economic and social disruption which can open the door to radical influences and forces meant to destabilize and destroy.
"Burkina Faso is a multicultural society," Young said of his newest foreign home. "It has three dominant ethnic groups and the words Burkina Faso come from a blend of all three."
The country is roughly 60 percent Muslim and 40 percent Christian, but there's a part of the population that maintains traditional pre-colonial beliefs.
The multi-faith, multi-ethnic makeup of the country contributes to the richness of its culture and can be a bridge to tolerance and openness, Young said. But the flames of intolerance and hate can also be spread, and destruction and terrible bloodshed can result.
"We are the first line of defense. I feel that we protect American lives abroad," Young said.
Among some in the United States, the very concept of diplomacy is seen as a waste. To spend taxpayer dollars to spread American friendship and values abroad, to work to contain the spread of disease and terrorism, to build bridges through diplomacy, is viewed as low priority.
Isolationism may be gaining steam, but Young believes that maintaining a strong American diplomatic presence throughout the world is critical.
"I think we play an essential role in advancing U.S. interests, global interests, around the world," he said.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE TO FOREIGN SERVICE
At the age of 16, Young went to France as an exchange student. He later went back as a college student. Those trips were key in opening his mind to a career in the foreign service.
"I didn't have any tribulations at all about letting him go," said Andrew's mother, Joyce Young. "He was always different. He was and continues to be interested in a lot of things."
The youngest of five siblings, Andrew even chose a different high school than the one attended by his siblings.
"He was open to opportunity, and he did it all cheerfully and positively."
He's served at the U.S. consulate in Auckland, New Zealand, as desk officer for Italy in the Bureau of European Affairs at the Department of State, political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Paris, and spokesperson at the embassy in Seoul, Korea. Yes, Young speaks Korean.
He's served in Rangoon, Burma, Bombay, India and Hong Kong.
He even served as foreign affairs advisor to Sen. Joe Lieberman.
"Andrew is a man of ideas and passion, as I think you can tell," said his wife, Meg Hawley-Young, herself a career diplomat.
Indeed, being in the same room with Young, it's easy to feel his excitement and love for his family, and for a career that has taken him around the globe to learn about peoples and cultures that he says have expanded his experience, his knowledge and his sense of patriotic service.
He laughs easily, yet here is a man who has seen seven terrorist attacks, and has given orders to Marines and diplomatic staff that have involved dangerous and even life-threatening situations. He keeps two grenade pins in his desk as reminders of one such incident.
Throughout most of his career, he and Meg have been able to serve in the same locations, but there were a few years, including when Young volunteered to go to Mali "unaccompanied," that they were apart.
Their son, Nathan, and daughter, Claire, now grown, accompanied them.
In 2015, Young received the American Foreign Service Association’s first Mark Palmer Award for the Advancement of Democracy for his work in Burma, on Capitol Hill and in Mali to promote democracy.
In 2016 Young received the James A. Baker Award for Outstanding Deputy Chief of Mission.
But Young said any credit he receives must be shared with "the brave people." None of what he has accomplished was done alone.
He spoke of how much he owes his mom, "who never saw barriers but only doors to new opportunities," and his wife and family "who sacrificed so much as we traveled from country to country in the service of the United States."
This must be what people mean when they use the term "distinguished career."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.