TYM4Change receives $1M to help fight substance abuse

Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change, or TYM4Change, ShePower Leadership Academy and the MLKcommUNITY Initiative have been awarded $1 million through Elevate Youth California for youth substance abuse prevention activities, according to a news release Friday.
The money is to help study the barriers to equity, inclusion and access for youth and families living in Southeast Bakersfield through youth-led research and filmmaking.
TYM4Change is in partnership with ShePower and the Circle of Life Development Foundation, also known as the MLK CommUNITY Initiative, to recruit teens and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 to survey residents and interview civic leaders, business owners, faith-based community partners, parents, youth and other residents.
The participants in the program will produce a documentary film to celebrate the history, diversity and resourcefulness of the community, and to raise awareness about the social, economic and health disparities that contribute to substance abuse, the release noted.
The goal is for the filmmakers to identify potential solutions to tough problems, and then advocate for policy change at the city and county level. Those participating in the project will receive financial incentives for their work, according to the announcement.
“It’s incredibly inspiring to see the positive work that our young people are doing,” said Dr. Dixie King, executive director of TYM4Change. “Last year, they produced a 40-minute documentary on food insecurity in Kern County that was accepted into three film festivals and will be shown later this year on Amazon Prime. We expect equally great work to come out of the KEY Project.”
Those interested in participating in the project and groups interested in partnering can find more information at https://tym4change.org.