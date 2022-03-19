Two years into the coronavirus pandemic in Kern: 'I just never thought we would live through anything like this'

When Kevin Russell came up with the idea of creating a local memorial for coronavirus victims, about 160 Kern County residents had succumbed to the virus. The 67-year-old American Fabrication owner had believed at the time the deaths had just about tapered off, and he wanted to create a peaceful location for families to remember their loved ones.
His best friend and mother-in-law had both died from the virus, so he knew the toll it could take. Family members of his employees, too, were hooked up to ventilators at local hospitals.
But far from being finished, in the weeks and months that followed, COVID-19 continued to kill, the pace even increasing at times.
The number of people whose deaths are now attributed to coronavirus in Kern County stands at 2,225, and Russell’s memorial wall — which features the names of 400 local residents — will only expand in the future.
“I just never thought we would live through anything like this,” Russell said in a phone interview with The Californian. “Never in my wildest dreams thought it would affect 2,200 people. It’s astronomical to me.”
The first person in Kern County tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17, 2020. Few details are known about the patient, other than the person was passing through the county while traveling.
The first local case coincided with a wave of shutdowns, cancellations and a stay-at-home order that would drastically alter life as we knew it for years. The virus would challenge the health care system like no emergency in living memory. Hundreds of millions of dollars in government aid would be distributed in Kern County. Thousands of families would eventually mourn the loss of someone taken too soon.
To date, the Kern County Public Health Services Department reports 241,875 people within the county have tested positive for COVID-19, more than a quarter of the total population.
But at the time of the first case, such an impact seemed impossible to fathom.
“I never would have imagined that it would last as long as it has,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of the county health department. “We trained to respond to things for a day, a week or a month, but for two years, it’s something that we truly didn’t think would happen to us.”
Almost overnight, Public Health Services was forced to transform itself in an attempt to contain the virus, or at the very least slow down infections to a point where hospitals would not be overrun with patients. But ultimately, COVID-19 proved impossible to stamp out, and consecutive waves driven by new variants would strain the local hospital system to its breaking point.
“We’d try to catch our breath and then it would hit us again, catch our breath and then it would hit us again,” Carrigan said. “It was literally exhausting.”
According to the California Department of Public Health, 9,660 people have been hospitalized in Kern County with COVID-19. The pandemic reached its apex on Jan. 11, when 453 patients with the virus found themselves in local hospitals.
So many people were sickened, hospitals were forced to update longstanding practices to accommodate the flood of patients.
“Suddenly, beds became such a premium that we became really worried that we would be able to care for everyone,” said Dr. Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer at Kern Medical. “There were a couple of periods of time — thankfully fairly short-lived, on the order of a week or two at most — where folks were lined up in the hallway in our emergency department waiting for a bed, the ICU was overflowing into the anesthesia or observation unit.”
The waves of patients never reached a point where the county needed to open a surge site at the Kern County Fairgrounds, but during the delta surge, in the fall of 2021, the medical establishment became the most worried. The variant was more contagious than previous strains of the virus and caused people to become sicker.
Younger, healthier people were forced into intensive care units, attached to ventilators. The issues were compounded by staffing shortages that left the county dependent on contract nurses to fill in the gaps.
In the midst of the turmoil, businesses across the country were struggling to contend with shutdowns imposed by the government. Rules changed often, and many businesses were forced to rely on subsidies to stay open. Others didn’t make it through.
“I had used all my savings. We were in my retirement account and it was going really fast. The times we did shut down it was because we had almost depleted our funds,” said Rod Crawford, owner of the Pyrenees Cafe and Silver Fox Starlite Lounge. “It’s hugely stressful. If you had seen me two years ago, I didn’t have the gray beard that I have now. My wife and I butted heads, arguing, trying to think about how we’re going to keep everything afloat.”
Faced with losing their businesses, many owners bucked the social distancing requirements and remained open. The widespread acts of civil disobedience were sometimes ignored by local law enforcement agencies, who took the opportunity to reinforce their stances against Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"I saw a lot of friends that opened restaurants right before the pandemic happened, and they lost their life savings. That was a hard thing to watch," Crawford continued. "A lot of people didn’t know about loans or grants, and weren’t able to get them, and that might have been able to help them."
But two years in, life is beginning to return to normal. Masks have started to disappear, social restrictions have all but been rescinded. And yet the virus remains present in Kern County and elsewhere.
“We need to continue to stay resilient, and continue to watch what science is telling us,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, which was instrumental in providing testing and vaccines in hard-to-reach areas. “We’re going to continue to be here for our community of Kern so that we can keep our community safe and our businesses open.”