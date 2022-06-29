Two women, one teenager arrested in connection to Rite Aid robbery

Two women and a teenager were arrested in connection to a robbery at Rite Aid on Calloway Drive, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
Police officers responded to a robbery report at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday at Rite Aid, 1107 Calloway Drive. Three people went into the store and smashed a display case with a hammer, according to police. The suspects left after police said they took perfume and cologne.
The hammer was also brandished at staff, BPD added in the news release.
BPD officers then found a suspect’s vehicle at Actis Junior High School around 11:34 a.m. Tuesday. The school was “briefly” placed on lockdown as the suspects were apprehended, the news release added.
Bakersfield residents Serina Aguirre, 20, Itisonie Robinson, 21 and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Some of the items that police said were taken by these suspects were found, the news release added.
Anyone with information can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.