Two new claims for amounts over $10,000 have been filed with the county by women who say they were sexually harassed and assaulted by an on-duty Kern County sheriff's deputy.
Michael Everett Clark, 31, has been criminally charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors related to accusations by five women that he stalked, assaulted and harassed them while he was working as a sheriff's deputy. He has pleaded not guilty and has posted $175,000 bail.
The new claims against the county appear to be from two of the five women whose accusations are part of the criminal case. Both claims have been filed by Rodriguez & Associates, a local civil law firm. The firm also filed a claim on behalf of a third woman in February. A fourth claim was filed in October and settled for $25,000, KGET-TV 17 has reported.
Both claims are from women who work at the same Fastrip in Bakersfield. The incidents alleged in the claims happened between July 2018 and October 2019.
In one, the woman alleges that Clark visited the store in his patrol vehicle and while in uniform, and:
- Made inappropriate and sexually suggestive comments to her.
- Followed her to her car, and blocked her from entering her car while making sexual comments to her.
- Followed her into a freezer where she was stocking items and made inappropriate comments to her.
- Lay down next to her as she slept while on break and may have touched her.
- Pulled her over in his patrol vehicle and made sexual comments to her and demanded that they kiss.
In the second claim, the woman alleges Clark made sexual comments toward her, grabbed her hand and groped her buttocks.
In both claims, the women said they told Clark to stop but he didn't.
Another woman who has made similar accusations against Clark also previously filed a claim with the county.
Clark was arrested in October after a 21-year-old woman told the Sheriff’s Office Clark forced himself on her in his patrol car after he offered her a ride home from work in Rosamond. Clark was accused of kissing and fondling the woman, and exposing himself.
The alleged incident occurred in August. Clark later admitted to the woman he “violated” her consent during a phone call that was part of a follow-up investigation, according to a probable cause declaration.
Clark is due back in court in April.
