Two women were arrested on Tuesday night after an alleged car chase that began in Bakersfield, led law enforcement down Highway 99 and ended with the women's car crashing into a California Highway Patrol vehicle just south of Gorman.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the chase began just before 11 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly in the area of Easton Drive at California Avenue.
BPD stopped pursuing the car on southbound Highway 99 for public safety concerns and the "speed and erratic driving" of the vehicle, the news release stated. The California Highway Patrol and Kern County Sheriff’s Department helicopter continued to pursue the vehicle, however.
The suspects were taken into custody at State Route 138 after striking a CHP vehicle on southbound Interstate 5. Police said no injuries reported.
The car in the chase had been previously reported stolen, BPD said.
According to BPD, Heather Torres, 30, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading and outstanding arrest warrants for narcotics and weapons violations.
The passenger in the car, Phylicia Mitchell, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, and outstanding arrest warrants for violating post-release community supervision and firearms violations, BPD said.