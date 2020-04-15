The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community's assistance identifying suspects wanted for vandalism and theft at the downtown Silver Fox Starlight Lounge.
According to a BPD news release, on Feb. 3 the suspects allegedly vandalized the business and stole property from outside the premises, located at 700 18th Street.
The first suspect is described as a white man with a medium build, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old. According to BPD, he was wearing a dark-colored vest, maroon T-shirt, camo pants and black boots.
The second suspect is a black man in his 20s. BPD said the man had a slim build, and was wearing a black jacket, turquoise polo shirt, dark pants and black boots the night of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
