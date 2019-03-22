The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted on suspicion of grand theft.
The theft allegedly occurred Monday at the 4100 block of Stine Road.
Over $12,000 in cash was stolen.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 20-30 years old, with dark brown hair, medium build, wearing a light colored jacket, black shirt and black pants.
The other suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 20-25 years old, with brown hair, a medium build, wearing a gray hooded jacket, black pants and brown shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective I. Aleman at 661-326-3876 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
