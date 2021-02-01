Two victims were identified in a suspected fatal DUI car crash that took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane.
Guadalupe Aguilar Monreal, 46, and Saul Chavez Muniz, 52, were killed when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle at around 2:17 a.m., according to a report from the Kern County coroner’s office. Monreal was the driver of the car while Muniz was the passenger.
Two other adults involved in the accident were taken to locals hospitals in critical condition, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Jesus Moran Mendoza, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury, the BPD reported.
Police ask that anyone with further information to call the Major Collision Investigation Team at 326-3967 or BPD at 327-7111.