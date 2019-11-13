Two local law enforcement agencies seek the public's help in identifying vehicles involved in two recent hit and run accidents that killed pedestrians.
The Bakersfield Police Department has identified and released a photo of a red sedan involved in an accident around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Ming Avenue that killed Omar Juarez Renteria, 31, of Bakersfield. The vehicle is a red or maroon 2006 to 2008 Pontiac G6 with four doors, BPD said. The suspected vehicle has front windshield damage from the collision.
Renteria was walking in the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, Bakersfield police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
The California Highway Patrol has released a photo of a tan Nissan Armada pickup truck it says was involved in a hit and run in Oildale on Oct. 26.
Glen Lee Summers, 63, was walking on Roberts Lane near Higgins Drive when he was struck by a vehicle and later died from his injuries, the Kern County coroner's office said in a news release Wednesday. He died Nov. 3.
Video of the suspected vehicle was captured by Empire gas station located on Roberts Lane at Sequoia Drive, CHP said.
