Two unlawful residents sentenced after selling thousands of dollars of meth

Two Mexican nationals unlawfully residing in Bakersfield have been sentenced after selling methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California news release.

In 2019, Rodolfo Cardenas-Lara, 44, and Cesar Larios-Ortega, 40, sold 12 pounds of meth in Kern County for about $21,000 over two meetings, said the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Cardenas-Laras was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday and co-defendant Larios-Ortega was sentenced to seven years in prison on July 16.

Cardenas-Lara had been removed from the U.S. five times, the news release said.

