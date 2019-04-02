A fire at the 2000 block of Oleander Street in Delano caused two people to be treated at a medical center for smoke inhalation on Tuesday.
At approximately 4:27 p.m. the Kern County Fire Department was notified of a possible structure fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a wind-driven fire in an attached garage with several occupants suffering from smoke inhalation.
A downed power line in front of the structure also added to the hazardous conditions, a report said.
After about 30 minutes, the fire department had controlled the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
