The search for two teenagers missing in the Kern River will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, according the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received a report at 10:40 a.m. Sunday that three people jumped into the river at Keysville South and only one got out of the river, according to a news release.
The Sheriff's Office, Kern Valley Search and Rescue and the Kern County Fire Department initiated a search for the teens, ages 15 and 19. The search was suspended because of darkness.
