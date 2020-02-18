An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested in Wasco Monday on suspicion of weapons and gang charges.
Kern County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of unlawful possession of a gun in the 700 block of Cypress Avenue and located the two suspects and a loaded gun that had been tossed on the ground nearby, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Daniel Malanche, 18, was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a firearm and being a member of a gang. He was booked in the Kern County Jail. The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of similar charges and booked into juvenile hall.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.