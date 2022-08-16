 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Two take plea deal in gang-related killing of 3-year-old boy

+3 
Sutton

Major Sutton

 Bakersfield Police Department

Almost five years after 3-year-old Major Sutton was killed in a gang-related shooting that sparked outrage throughout Bakersfield, two men charged in his death pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They face decades of prison time, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Tyrone Johnson, 25, and David Reagan Palms, 23, also pleaded no contest to attempted murder in the shooting of Sutton’s mother and 5-year-old brother and escaping from jail, ending their yearslong journey of various court hearings before trial was scheduled to begin in September. Johnson and Palms were initially charged with murder in Sutton’s November 2017 death.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases