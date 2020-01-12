Two suspects are wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department for robbing the 1-One Market at 311 E. 11th Street on Saturday. The two suspects entered the building, waved a firearm at the cashier and fled with the cash register in a grey or silver SUV.
The suspects are described as:
- Hispanic male, 5'8" and a heavy build. He was balding and had a full beard. He was wearing black sunglasses, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
- Hispanic male, 5'7" and a medium build with a mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. He was also armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
