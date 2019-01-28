The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating the suspects responsible for grand thefts to the Boot Barn at 3913 Buck Owens Boulevard.
The thefts occurred on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, according to BPD.
On Jan. 9, the suspect entered the business and allegedly selected multiple items of value and fled without paying, BPD said.
The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black jacket and black pants with a brown baseball cap.
He reportedly fled in a newer black SUV.
On Jan. 10, the male suspect returned with another unidentified black male suspect. Both suspects allegedly obtained several items of value from inside the business and exited without paying.
Both suspects then fled the scene in a newer model white Honda Civic, according to the report.
The black male suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old, wearing a red and black jacket with blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Officer Wattree at 661-326-3543 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
