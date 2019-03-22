The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying two suspects wanted for strong-armed robbery.
On Jan. 8, the suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim of his personal property outside of a Fastrip located at 805 34th St.
One suspect is described as a black male, late 30’s, six feet, three inches tall, with a medium build, full beard, wearing a stocking cap, black Steelers-logo hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes.
The other suspect is described as a black male, late 20’s, six feet tall, with a medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Keith Cason at 661-326-3868 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
