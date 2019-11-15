The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning regarding a residential burglary. The burglary occurred in the 900 block of Jasmine Parke Drive on Nov. 11, a news release said.
The suspects are described as:
A black male, 18 to 26 years old, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 185 pounds, with a dark complexion and short black hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, blue shorts, black and white shoes, white gloves and a possible headlamp device.
A black male, 16 to 25 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at (661) 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
