The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the suspects involved in a strong-arm robbery at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway in August.
Matthew Torres, 24, was determined to be in custody at the Kern County Jail Lerdo Facility for separate charges. Marciela Ramirez, 34, has not yet been found.
BPD said it will be submitting a complaint to the Kern County District Attorney's Office requesting a robbery charge be filed against Ramirez.
Torres was additionally charged with robbery and grand theft, BPD said.
